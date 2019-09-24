The Chinese module giant has committed to sourcing 70% of its energy from renewables by 2023 and all of it by 2025. If serious, that could represent confidence in the amount of new renewable energy generation capacity to come online in China given the company's huge production capacity expansion plans.JinkoSolar CEO Kanping Chen was among the business executives lauded today by non-profit The Climate Group for signing up to its RE100 pledge. By doing so, the world's biggest solar module manufacturer became the first PV maker to sign the pledge to source all of its power from renewables by 2025. ...

