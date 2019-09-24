Aureus Incorporated: Aureus, Inc. Distributes CEO Update to Shareholders Regarding the Company's Direction and Financing Structure

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) is an emerging leader in the food brand development industry which owns Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) including all the intellectual property and its distribution at select retail locations. The Company wishes to distribute the following statement from Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, updating shareholders on the Company's direction and financing structure.

Everett Dickson released the following statement:

"As the CEO of Aureus, Inc., I believe it is important for me to initiate an open conversation with our loyal shareholders about the direction of the Company, our funding structure and various topics of concern. As a public company, we of course value transparent communication and welcome feedback and inquiry. The following statement is not meant to be a tightly crafted analysis but rather a plain-spoken "view from the captain's chair" about where we are and where we are heading as we seek to steer this ship to maximize value for all who are involved. The following topics are not ranked in any particular order but each one is a significant piece of the puzzle to give everyone the full picture :

Our current funding structure includes some Regulation A offering. We intend to cautiously use this tool to slowly inject about $600k into the company over the next twelve months. These funds will be used to retire part of the senior debt with Mid Penn Bank and grow the revenue of the business. We have been using this funding source sparingly. Our Regulation A funding source has been very careful not to put undue pressure on the stock while managing its position. We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with this funding partner. They have proven to be patient and considerate. We are noticing a recent short position in our stock growing on the heels of the current beneficial developments within Aureus/Yuenglings. Everyone knows of course that public markets are not immune to this kind of pressure. The current short position has averaged more than 65% over the last 10 trading days, with two days above 80%. Some of our shareholders have noticed the pressure and inquired about it. The adverse influence is from the short pressure and adamantly not due to actions from the Company's funding source. As CEO of Aureus, I personally have not drawn a salary since the purchase of Aureus was completed. I am also a fellow true believer here and have great confidence that our current direction will greatly benefit all involved. Every dollar raised has gone directly back into the Company. Funding for the acquisition and growth thus far has come directly from our own funds and the Company's equity. There has been zero additional debt and there is zero convertible debt tying the Company down. We have been able recently to aggressively execute on our business model. Some examples include:

We structured a recent asset purchase that reduced the liability of Yuengling's Ice Cream by nearly $3mm.

We have greatly expanded our distribution footprint. Since closing the acquisition in July, Yuengling's has picked up several new distributors and retailers, representing nearly 20,000 potential new stores.

We have added some key employees with deeply relevant industry experience.

We have added several new products, including a bold new High Protein Lite ice cream line.

We have positioned the company to become fully reporting in the near term future with an eye toward up-listing.

We have brought on new production capacity to accommodate growth.

We are engaged with deeply resourced investment bankers to bring in equity capital for additional acquisitions that are in the works.

I believe that you will feel about Aureus as I do when you take a moment to digest the entire picture laid out here. We are developing real shareholder value and being careful to shield the Company from any potential damage that might result from responding to capital needs in a shortsighted fashion. As I do, you may feel a twinge of frustration when you see a market maker short the stock and damage the company without regard to the underlying value. However, such adverse efforts can only prove temporarily harmful in light of all the strong developments and upward trajectory at Aureus. I hope our loyal shareholders will recognize the vigorous efforts of the Aureus team and continue to support the Company's endeavors. Maintaining strong equity value is the only way to discourage the various bad market actors that all publicly traded companies have to contend with from time to time."

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of rights to the Yuengling Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sale the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater.

In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air).

This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense.

Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of a very high quality.

The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development. The iconic ice cream brand is now online and is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

Aureus.now@gmail.com

404.885.6045

www.AureusNow.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AureusNow

SOURCE: Aureus Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560825/Aureus-Inc-Distributes-CEO-Update-to-Shareholders-Regarding-the-Companys-Direction-and-Financing-Structure