PastBook a fast growing Deloitte Technology Fast 50 company announces today that it has refreshed its logo and identity. The new look will support the company's growth plans around its newly launched One-Click Photo Products platform: thanks to PastBook's sophisticated technology, the platform will enable anyone around the world to "automagically" turn their Facebook or Instagram photos into printed photo products such as photo books, cards, calendars and more in the most frictionless way possible.

PastBook, a fast growing Deloitte Technology Fast 50 company, specialised in one-click photo products, unveils today its new logo and brand identity: a refreshed look that will accompany the scale-up in its growth plan for the future. PastBook's primary logo comprises two elements: a symbol and a word-mark. The new logo is simple and modern while still incorporating a retro and nostalgic feeling, a characteristic that has always been a key component of the PastBook identity.

PastBook One Click Photo Products platform new brand identity (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new word-mark is a unique, handcrafted typography based on vintage serif fonts with a modern and refined touch. It is highly legible and combines upper and lower case letters. The new symbol looks like an arrow that, upon closer inspection, comprises a rewind sign and the pages of an open book.

With the restyle comes a new primary color for the company, purple, or rather, "magic purple", that perfectly captures the magical one-click technology that PastBook uses to create photo products for its users, and the shade of 'nostalgia' reminiscent of the 80s. PastBook today also launches its new website, introducing its Global One-Click Photo Products platform.

PastBook platform is unique on the market: this is all thanks to the company's global printing facility network and sophisticated technology that automatically and intelligently selects the user's best photos and instantly arranges them into high quality printed products making the entire flow completely frictionless for the end user.

In the upcoming weeks, the new brand identity will be rolled out across the company's various communication channels and apps.

