The increasing prominence of food processing as an integral part of the food supply chain has led to the rise in demand for industrial food cutting machines over the last few years. Owing to the rising popularity of the convenience foods that involve minimal preparation time, food vendors are increasingly expanding their portfolio of processed food products, which has led to the installation of industrial food cutting machines for cutting, dicing, and shredding. Moreover, the rising support to the food processing industry through government initiatives in emerging economies is expected to further boost the adoption of industrial food cutting machines. Thus, the growth of the global food processing industry will drive the growth of the global industrial food cutting machines market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of ultrasonic industrial food cutting machines, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Rising popularity of ultrasonic industrial food cutting machines

Ultrasonic food cutting technology involves the use of vibratory blades at high frequencies. The use of ultrasonic technology in food cutting ensures high-quality, clean, and frictionless cutting, without compromising the consistency and texture of food products. The low-friction cutting surface of ultrasonic cutting blades enables precision slicing, shredding, and dicing applications even at small dimensions. This will boost the adoption of ultrasonic technology, which in turn will drive the global industrial food cutting machines market during the forecast period.

"The growing popularity of multifunctional industrial food cutting machines, and the rising number of strategic partnerships to provide customized food processing solutions will drive the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial food cutting machines marketby product (industrial food slicers, industrial food dicers, industrial food millers, and industrial food shredders), by application (fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, cheese, fish and seafood, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in government initiatives targeted at encouraging the growth of the food processing industry.

