Dr. Sundaram is recognized as an Edge Computing Innovator whose inventions and products have been singularly instrumental in driving edge computing development

AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, is pleased to announce that its CEO Dr. Ganesh Sundaram has been honored with the "Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development Award" at the 2019 Edge Computing Congress in London. This award recognizes Ganesh as an Edge Computing Ambassador who has not only been instrumental in driving edge computing development but also active over the last four years in ensuring the continued progression of edge computing research, development and live commercial rollouts.

"It is an honor to be the recipient of such a prestigious award," says Ganesh. "Building an open-edge internet with diverse partnerships creates the opportunity to spark a reconfiguration today-without waiting-in a way that the entire ecosystem wins. This award is a result of the entire AlefEdge team's hard work and dedication to driving change in the industry."

The Edge Internet brings together the power of essential software ingredients required for an Edge Economy: an edge gateway, an Edge Cloud and APIs, applying the same principles of today's cloud environment, as well as edge native applications that require the properties the edge unlocks and edge enhanced applications that benefit from the properties the edge unlocks.

"Edge Internet is not just an extension of the current cloud architecture but rather a new and necessary programmable computing paradigm to meet the demands of current and future applications and services," states Chetan Sharma-CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting-in his paper, Edge Internet Economy: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Ecosystem Opportunity. "The mission statement for Edge Internet is autonomous optimization of the cost economics and the network delivery performance at the same time." The new Edge Internet Economy paper confirms the industry's focus on implementing the Edge Internet today on existing 4G networks instead of waiting until next-generation networks and devices are widely available. This strategy enables mobile operators, application providers and tower companies to begin using the Edge Internet immediately to create new revenue through disruptive differentiation opportunities.

Ganesh has been influential as a thought leader in this nascent space, and a key in building out the technology itself. Starting in the late 2000s after his time at Bell Labs, Ganesh began to explore moving compute, processing and storage to the Radio Edge of the mobile network. In the past year, Ganesh has been laser-focused on commercially deploying the Edge Internet through a 'Unit of One' approach. He has led his team through hundreds of tests, from government and network certification approvals to live production deployments, with a growing ecosystem of technology companies that are driving the state-of-the-art Edge Internet performance and cost.

"Ganesh is a true visionary and a force of innovation and market leadership in Edge computing," says Mike Mulica, Executive Chairman of AlefEdge. "His 'Unit of One' live edge deployment strategy has been the catalyst driving AlefEdge's Open5G Edge deployments around the world in smart retail and smart travel combined with machine vision and AI and other immersive and ultra-low latency consumer-facing applications. This demonstrates that when you bring connectivity and computing together at the edge, a new expansive market is born, and a new distributed Internet architecture can deliver significant economic value to the application developer ecosystem and network worlds."

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API's at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world's first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

About Edge Computing Congress 2019

Edge Computing Congress is a leading conference for telco operators, enterprises, developers and technology providers who want to make their mark on the next stage of cloud computing, enabling 5G and IoT connected services by providing seamless connections at the network edge. The event is supported by the pioneers of edge computing and features a two-day conference dedicated to the infrastructure, applications, business models and standards discussions, as well as a hackathon led by ETSI and an awards ceremony showcasing the movers and shakers of edge computing.

