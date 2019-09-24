Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest announces early repayment of Eurobonds-2020 24-Sep-2019 / 17:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces early repayment of Eurobonds-2020 Moscow, Russia - 24 September 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that it has elected to make early repayment of its Eurobonds-2020. In order to optimise its loan portfolio, the Company has decided to redeem its outstanding Eurobonds of a principal amount of USD 270.6 mn. The bonds maturity date was scheduled for April 2020. Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In line with the Company's Debt Management Strategy, we decided to exercise a make-whole call[1] pursuant to Eurobond-2020 and repay the outstanding Eurobonds prior to the scheduled maturity date in April 2020. Today, the noteholders were informed of the early repayment. The Eurobonds' repayment will be financed by the new PXF-2019 loan signed with international and Russian banks last week. "Following the "any and all"[2] Eurobonds-2020 tender offer completed in April 2017, the outstanding Eurobonds' nominal value was USD 332.7 mn, while the total issue size had been USD 1 bn. Additionally, in 2019, the Company completed a partial repayment of the Eurobonds-2020 in the principal amount of USD 62.1 mn. As a result, the current outstanding principal amount of the Eurobonds is USD 270.6 mn." # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. The main beneficiaries of USM Holdings are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%). =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] A make-whole call provides the borrower an opportunity to redeem bonds (in whole but not in part) prior to the scheduled maturity [2] An "any and all" tender is an offer to repay at the announced price any number of issued securities presented within a fixed term ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 21133 EQS News ID: 879085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

