Zift Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing ZiftONE, a Marketing Automation Tool for Channel Partner Management and Marketing Strategies

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global marketing automation solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Zift Solutions, Inc. with the 2019 Global Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award for building ZiftONE, the only all-in-one platform for channel marketing, sales, and operations. Instead of simply adding partner relationship management, onboarding, sales enablement tools, and learning management to a previous marketing automation solution, ZiftONE was purpose-built to cover and solve a broader array of complex channel challenges.

While Zift Solutions originally focused on through-channel partner marketing automation (TCPMA), it has expanded its reach over the years to provide end-to-end enterprise channel management. The company serves 80 percent of channel leaders, including Oracle, Dell EMC, Star2Star Communications, and Sage, with more than a million channel partner end users. ZiftONE connects easily with a number of marketing automation platforms and tools, including Marketo, Salesforce, HubSpot ,and Oracle Eloqua, so vendors can utilize established infrastructure and partners can leverage the tools they already use every day.

"Zift has grown on the strength of its ZiftONE platform, expanded partnership ecosystem, and its strategic partner program, Zift Zone," said Research Analyst, Melody Siefken. "The ZiftONE platform includes channel planning and oversight, partner recruitment and onboarding, partner sales and marketing enablement, channel demand generation, and channel engagement and sales execution. By combining all these elements into a single solution, it simplifies the optimization of partner management without tedious integrations and data silos."

Zift built its TCPMA solution specifically for marketing for partners. In addition to the powerful tool, Zift also gives its customers access to Zift Zone, a marketplace linking Zift customers to its growing network of trusted and certified agencies, applications, and service providers. This creates a reliable community for knowledge sharing, customer acquisition, and creative services.

"By continuing to build its partner list, Zift Solutions will advance its channel marketing automation solution. For instance, the merger with Relayware and the acquisition of Elastic Grid expanded the scope of the solution, giving Zift Asia-Pacific-wide presence and greater creative services capabilities," noted Siefken. "This robust innovation strategy and partnership ecosystem are expected to play a huge role in driving the company's long-term growth."

The Innovation Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and "contend" for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit https://ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

