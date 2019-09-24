Grays Peak Capital Acquires NurturMe(R) Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Grays Peak Capital purchased the NurturMe Brand, an emerging leader in the organic baby and toddler food category, for an undisclosed sum. Nurturme is the Tummy Friendly Brand™ which appeals to health conscious parents who want to feed their babies with food free from common allergens that can upset sensitive tummies. Nurturme is an innovative line of organic products which are "free from" gluten, dairy, soy and egg. The transaction marks the continued expansion of Grays Peak into the organic food category.

Full line of better for you, organic products that offers parents peace of mind.

The only "free from" organic baby/toddler product line that avoids gluten , dairy, soy, and egg. All products are hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive tummies.

Innovative brand that targets the evolving needs of health conscious parents who want to avoid feeding known allergens to their babies.

"NurturMe has untapped potential for product line expansion to capture unmet needs while also expanding to new customers, both domestically and internationally." said Scott Stevens, founder of Grays Peak Capital. "NurturMe complements our existing Healthy Mama® product range which consists of maternal products that focuses on fertility, prenatal and breastfeeding needs. We are pleased to welcome NurturMe into the Grays Peak Capital portfolio to expand the product continuum from conception through birth into toddlerhood."

Dianne Jacobs, CEO of NurturMe, stated, "Health conscious parents have been asking NurturMe to expand our range of organic, "free from" products. Our plan is to introduce innovative, new organic items to build upon our hypoallergenic and "free from" positioning, to satisfy the needs of health conscious parents who want to feed their babies the same healthy way that they eat. We are also evaluating acquisitions which will enable us to best serve the needs of the untapped market of food for babies and children with special dietary needs."

NurturMe products can be purchased in leading retailers including Sam's Club, Stop&Shop, BuyBuy Baby, Amazon.com, Nurturme.com and will soon be available in Costco. Globally there are 120 million births per year. The brand addresses the global baby food market which is expected to be ~$63b in 2019 and grow to $76b by 2023, making it one of the fastest growing food and beverage categories. (Source Statista 2019).

About NurturMe

NurturMe (www.nurturme.com) is an innovative leader in the baby and toddler food category. At NurturMe, our goal is to provide organic and allergen free products for babies who have special dietary needs. Every product in our line is certified USDA organic, kosher and free from common allergens which can upset sensitive tummies. The company includes the Tummy Friendly Brand™ which appeals to health conscious parents who want to feed their babies with food which is free from common allergens which can upset sensitive tummies. Nurturme is an innovative line of organic products which are "free from" gluten, dairy, soy and egg.

About Grays Peak Capital

Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that is focused on investing in emerging companies and technologies across a variety of industries. It endeavors to invest in companies and brands that are creating imbalances and disruption within their respective industry. Grays Peak has a differentiated approach to sourcing and diligence which utilizes a diverse ecosystem of operating partners across verticals from contract manufacturing to e-commerce to branding and marketing.

The firm has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

Using a tiered investment process, we are able invest across the capital structure. We express these investments through our funds focusing on Venture Capital, Private Equity and Hedge Fund.Our goal is to identify and invest in disruptive industry trends focusing on Consumer and Technology. We target industries and sectors that are undergoing disruptive change typically catalyzed by technology. We invest in seed to late-stage and public companies, focusing on consumer and technology, media and telecom companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Grays Peak Capital (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

