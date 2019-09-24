The "Hungary Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Market: Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 125 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Hungary photovoltaic (PV) power market. With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision-making process.

As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for world photovoltaic (PV) energy industry, the time for taking the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. The fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Due to geographical conditions, most of the country's power demand is met by importing the energy from neighboring countries. The majority of the power is imported from Slovakia, Austria, and Ukraine, and the main export countries are Croatia and Serbia. Hungary has good potential for the use of solar energy, as the number of sunny hours in Hungary is between 1,950-2,150 per year at an intensity of 1,200 kWh/m2 per year. It is estimated the theoretical potential could amount to several tens of thousands of MW.

Under Hungary's National Energy Strategy up until 2030, Hungary will aim at ensuring the long-term security of energy supplies and increasing the share of renewable sources in its electricity generation mix, particularly solar photovoltaic, but also notes that fossil fuels, mainly natural gas, will be necessary for future generations. Developing further nuclear energy capabilities was also outlined as an option to cover demand. The National Energy Strategy stipulates that the construction of new power plants will be required to replace those that will become obsolete in the future. The country's main strategy to meet the growing need of power is to reduce the energy dependency by increasing the energy efficiency, increased use of renewable resources, natural gas, nuclear sources, and connecting to the European power infrastructure.

Hungary is ranked among top 10 countries by attractiveness for solar photovoltaic (PV) energy investments among CEE SEE countries by Renewable Market Watch in their yearly updated "Attractiveness index for solar photovoltaic (PV) energy investments in CEE SEE countries in 2017". The country's main strategy to meet the growing need of power is to reduce the energy dependency by increasing energy efficiency, increased use of renewable resources and nuclear sources.

The first photovoltaic (PV) power plants have been launched into commercial operation between 2012 and 2017, whilst pipeline of over 2,000 MW (2 GW) solar photovoltaic (PV) power projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process for grid connection by 2020. New feed-in tariffs for solar PV power entered into force in Hungary at the beginning of 2017 combined and is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of solar photovoltaic energy market in Hungary.

