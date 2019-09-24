Discovery Gold Corp.: GRN Holding Corporation, (Formerly Discovery Gold Corporation), Comments on 10-Q issued on September 23, 2019

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation, formerly Discovery Gold Corporation, (OTC: DCGD, the "Company"), commented today on its recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2019, for the quarter ending July 31, 2019.

The Company files periodic reports with the Commission every quarter and on an annual basis. The Company's year-end is April 30. Additionally, the Company files current reports on Form 8-K that disclose material events concerning the Company. These filings are available to review on the Commission's web site: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Discovery+Gold&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

The Company also communicates events through its authorized press releases. The Company remains a reporting shell company with no business operations to date. Its application with FINRA to change its name and trading symbol is pending with that agency.

