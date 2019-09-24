Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence engagement for a steel manufacturing company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' plans and strategies. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce supply-demand mismatch and enhance market share by 21%.

Although the European steel industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, volatile demand patterns, depletion of high-grade raw materials, and falling steel prices pose huge challenges for companies in the steel industry. Owing to such challenges, steel companies in the US are under the pressure to tackle challenges coming their way and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace. Also, steel companies are finding it vital to keep a constant watch on their competitors' business strategies and meet the rising market demand.

The business challenge: The client is a steel manufacturing company based out of Europe. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to conduct competitive research and analysis. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to gauge their competitors' business strategies, measure their brand value compared to the top steel companies in Europe, and identify areas of improvement.

In addition, the client wanted to understand how their competitors dealt with inventory issues and solid waste management challenges.

The solution offered: By conducting a market intelligence study, our experts helped the client to analyze the European steel industry and review regional market developments. Also, our experts conducted a demand management study, where they helped the client to analyze the demand for steel in the European steel market.

By conducting a risk assessment study, our experts helped the client to monitor industry risks and take the right approach to mitigate them. In addition, our experts helped the client to understand how their competitors managed inventory and waste management challenges.

The insights obtained from our competitive intelligence solution helped the client to understand their competitors' investment into R&D and new technologies. Also, they were able to efficiently manage the supply-demand mismatch and enhance market share by 21%.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to

Understand their strengths and weaknesses compared to the top companies in the European steel industry

Revamp their business processes and efficiently tackle industry challenges

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on

Enhancing sales rate and market share

Understanding their key competitors' strategies in terms of waste management and manufacturing processes

