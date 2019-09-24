Entertainment One's trading update to 23 September (ie most of H1) does not disclose figures, due to the Hasbro bid. The group is heavily weighted to H2. Family & Brands achieved flat revenues against prior period, despite a difficult trading environment. Film, TV and Music (FTM) revenues were slightly behind, with a strong music performance offset by unflattering comparatives in film and TV due to timing and mix. The independent library revaluation was $2.1bn at end March (2018: $2.0bn). The acquisition agreement with Hasbro, for 560p per share cash, is to be put to share-holders on 17 October, with the circular now available. Approval requires two-thirds of votes cast to be in favour. Our forecasts are withdrawn.

