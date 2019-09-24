Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C13K ISIN: CA29382B1022 Ticker-Symbol: EO0 
Frankfurt
24.09.19
08:01 Uhr
6,395 Euro
+0,005
+0,08 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERTAINMENT ONE
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD6,395+0,08 %