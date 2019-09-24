SOLUTIONS 30: João Martinho and Franck d'Aloia join the Solutions 30 Group Management Board

João Martinho and Franck d'Aloia join the Solutions 30 Group Management Board

Luc Brusselaers appointed Chief Revenue Officer

João Martinho and Franck d'Aloia, both members of the group executive committee and respectively Deputy Chief Operating Officer, VP Energy Solutions, and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, VP Integrations, have been appointed to the Solutions 30 Group Management Board. They join Chief Executive Officer Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Operating Officer Karim Rachedi, and Chief Financial Officer Amaury Boilot.

These appointments come at a time when the Solutions 30 group is experiencing sustained, fast-paced growth, growing from €125 million in revenue in 2015 to more than €440 million at the end of 2018. The group's aim is to reach €1 billion in revenue over the medium term. The group believes these additions to the Group Management Board will support its rapid development and strengthen its execution capacity on a European scale.

45-year-old João Martinho joined Solutions 30 in September 2018. An engineer and graduate of the Universidade de Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro in Portugal, João has nearly 15 years of international experience in business development and general management positions in the telecommunications and power grid sectors. For Solutions 30, he has actively contributed to the group's ventures into new markets such as Linky smart meters and electric vehicle charging stations.

47-year-old Franck d'Aloia joined Solutions 30 in 2006. After having studied project management at Skema Business School in Lille, France, he began his career in the professional IT distribution industry first in sales positions and then as a Project Director before joining the executive committee of a subsidiary of General Electric. After assuming regional and then national responsibilities within Solutions 30, he was appointed Director of IT Operations in France in 2014, and in 2017 he became Deputy COO. He is namely responsible for integrating the group's acquisitions.

Luc Brusselaers is appointed Chief Revenue Officer for the group. In this position, Luc will be responsible for coordinating Solutions 30's sales team and disseminating best practices to support the group's European development strategy and to seize new growth opportunities. In particular, he will assist national sales teams with key accounts, standardize business processes throughout the group, and develop current and future sales action plans.

Luc joined Solutions 30 in 2017 and played a key role in setting up the Belgian subsidiary, Unit-T. He has nearly 30 years of experience in business development and general management positions in the IT and telecommunications sector. Before joining Solutions 30, Luc was vice president for Europe and the Middle East of NCR's telecom and technology division, after having worked as managing director for NCR's Belgian subsidiary, vice president of customer service for Europe and the Middle East, and sales manager for the same region.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions 30, states: "We are very pleased to welcome João and Franck to the Solutions 30 Group Management Board, and to promote Luc to a global and strategic position. Their commitment, expertise, and initiative are invaluable assets which we will leverage to maintain our group's sustainable growth. With this strengthened governance and an increasingly solid organization, our group is ready to pursue our strategy of profitable growth."

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



