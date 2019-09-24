The "Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Market Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the photovoltaic sector of the country.

Cumulative installed PV capacity in the country was only 3 MWp in 2010, but grew up to 140 MWp in 2011 and exceeded 831 MWp at the end of 2015, making Ukraine one of the fastest growing photovoltaic markets in the region. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues and future prospects. You will find more than 120 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Ukrainian photovoltaic market.

With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision making process. As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for photovoltaic industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. Significant progress achieved in photovoltaic sector development has made Ukraine an undoubted industry leader among the CIS countries by the end of February 2014. After that political turmoil in Ukraine changed the picture in CIS region and more complex overview of solar PV sector in the country is necessary. Fast changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

The second-largest solar project in Ukraine has been opened at the end of March 2019 in the near vicinity of the Panovtsy village in Kamianets-Podilskyi district of Khmelnitsky Oblast by ICU and VR Capital Group, reported the analyst of this report. The solar PV power plant is a joint-venture by ICU, independent asset management, private equity, and investment advisory firm specialising in Central and Eastern Europe and VR Capital Group, an alternative asset manager specializing in global emerging markets. The plant has been commissioned by Podilskenergo and represents an investment in materials and construction of approximately US$55m.

The peak capacity of the plant is 63.8MW and the plant will generate approximately 68,200 MW/H of clean energy per year. The electricity generated will supply one-third of all the households in Kamianets-Podilskyi city and will help decrease carbon emissions by 67,000 tonnes annually. The plant is one of the largest foreign direct investment projects in Ukraine and will assist in the nation's transition to renewable energy, including meeting Ukraine's pledge to, by 2030, reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent from 1990 levels in accordance with the 2015 Paris agreement.

The power plant will provide full-time employment to 45 workers. In addition, Podilskenergo will also allocate UAH2.6m to the village budget for rent and will become the biggest tax contributor to the local community. These funds will be spent on funding the local community's welfare and social needs.

The contractors did everything according to the schedule and construction plan. The company received regular reports at the main stages, the work was carried out transparently, according to the VR Capital Group's CEO, Richard Deitz. He said that by the end of the summer in Mykolaiv region a third joint project with the ICU will be launched. The project is a solar PV power plant, consisting of 11power facilities with a total peak capacity of about 127 MW.

Solar Power Market Development in Ukraine

In 2018, newly installed solar PV capacity in Ukraine reached 645 MW. The main capacity drivers were large-scale projects under the FIT scheme, but residential solar power installations under the net metering support scheme provided also very good contribution. With this installation record Ukrainian cumulative installed solar PV capacity grew to 1.33 GW, according to the latest update of Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Market Outlook 2018-2027.

Legislative Changes Impacting Renewable Energy Market

At the end of 2018, the Ukrainian parliament adopted Law No 2628-VIII 'On the Introduction of Changes to Tax Code of Ukraine and certain other legislative acts of Ukraine on Improvement of Administration and Review of Rates of Certain Taxes and Dues'. According to this Law, equipment envisaged by the following codes of the Ukrainian Classifier of Foreign Economic Activity shall be exempted from import VAT until 2022: 8502 31 00 00, 8541 40 90 00, 8504 23 00 00, 8504 40 88 00. It appears that the mentioned codes cover major parts of solar and wind farms, such as solar panels, inverters, wind turbines, etc. In addition, the Law permitted construction of renewable energy power plants on industrial, transportation, communication, military protection and certain other types of land without change of the purpose.

Furthermore, the 'Draft law on the transition to green auctions' is being actively prepared for second reading in the Ukrainian Parliament by the Fuel and Energy Committee together with ministries, State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine (SAEE) and other stakeholders. Ukraine aims to create a transparent and competitive renewable energy market through auctions. Therefore, potential renewable power producers will compete for the right to install solar, wind or another type of renewable energy power plants and to sell clean electricity. Auction winners will have the opportunity to sell clean electricity for 20 years.

