The "Plywood Market in Russia 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study includes:

Profiles of leading manufacturers (equipment, specifications, dealer network)

Detailed overview of investment projects in the plywood industry

Balance of plywood supply and demand in the Russian market

Consumption structure and analysis of industries utilizing white and laminated, birch and coniferous plywood

Production, exports and imports of plywood

Industry risks

Prices on the Russian and export markets

Maps with location of plywood capacities in Russia

Key Topics Covered

Foreword Highlights Product characteristic Production and competitive environment Exports Global market Consumer markets

Companies Mentioned

Arkhangelsky

Artadovsky FZ

Balezinsky LPK (veneer)

Baltika Lesprom

Bashkirskaya LPK

Biysk furniture factory

Bobylevka (NLK)

BORA

Bryansky (Seletsky DOK)

Buryatsky

Chebarkulsky

Cherepovetsky

Demidovsky

Fandera

Fanprom (Starwood

Fanwerk

Ilim Bratsk DOK

InvestForest

Inzensky

Ivanovo timber industry company

Kaduisky

Kostromalennab

Krasfan (Yeniseysky)

Krasnodefevshchik

Krasny Yakor

Maksatihinsky

Murashinsky

Murom

Nelidovsky DOK

Nizhny Novgorod Timber Plant

Nordplit

Orion

Parfinsky FC

Petroneft-Biysk

PFMK

Playwood (Uzola)

PLPK

Plyterra

Red Star

Sangira Plus

SFK

Siberian Timber Company

Smolensk plywood

Solikamsky

StarWood-NN

Sveza

Sveza Kostroma

Sveza Manturovo

Sveza Novator

Sveza Upper Sinyachikha

Sveza Uralsky

Sveza Ust-Izhora

Syavsky

Syktyvkar FZ

Tavdinsky

Technoflex

Teykovsky plywood factory

Tonshaevo)

Tyumen FZ

Ufimsky plywood plant

Ufimsky plywood&panel plant

United Panel Group

UPM Kyummene Chudovo

Usteles

Vlast Truda

Volga timber industry complex (Delta Investments Group)

Voronezhsky

Vyatsky

Yartsevskiy

Zelenodolsky

Zheshartsky

