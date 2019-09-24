Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12D3A ISIN: ES0105046009 Ticker-Symbol: A44 
Tradegate
24.09.19
13:27 Uhr
164,15 Euro
+2,10
+1,30 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
AENA SME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AENA SME SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,55
163,70
20:13
162,10
163,30
20:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AENA SME
AENA SME SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AENA SME SA164,15+1,30 %
DUFRY AG74,82+1,01 %