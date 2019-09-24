United Pension Trustees Bags 2 more awards, namely: Best Pension Trustee and Most Innovative Pension Fund Company in Ghana for the year 2019

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the worlds most admired brand publications, research and review company devoted to news and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards both individuals and companies that have stood out among their peers, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

Mr. Seth Ansah Obiri of United Pension Trustees named "Best CEO in the Pension Funds Industry (Ghana)" by Global Brands Magazine UK (Photo: Business Wire)

United Pension Trustees won the awards for setting the bar to the Pension Funds Industry while Mr. Seth Ansah Obiri was awarded for his never-ending zeal to scale newer heights and also simplify the customer experience and empower them with the best investment ideas and platforms

ShivaKumar, Director at Global Brands Magazine, commented, "Congratulations to UPT for being crowned as the overall winners. We launched these awards to showcase the best in industry and their pioneering achievements. UPT has been in the forefront of product innovation and customer experience whilst Mr Obiri has been the driving force behind UPT and we commend his dedication to growth and inclusion of the business. "

About United Pension Trustees

United Pension Trustees Limited (UPT) is an indigenous Ghanaian company established to provide pension trustee services to pension and provident funds operating under the National Pensions Law, 2008 (Act 766).

?UPT is licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) under the National Pensions Law, 2008 (Act 766) as Corporate Trustee.

?UPT'S objective is to build clients' retirement wealth by providing them with Pension and Provident Fund Management services, products and value-added benefits that prepare them for retirement, delivered in a professional, and friendly manner.

About Global Brands Magazine

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is the most popular brands magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, polls on leading brands across the globe. GBM is also a data-centric research organization, bestowing recognition and distinguishing the winners from its competitors and creating a unique brand identity. For more information please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

