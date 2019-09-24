A global research and advisory firm recognized Featurespace as a Strong Performer in its report on Anti-Money Laundering

Featurespace, the leading provider of Adaptive Behavioral Analytics for fraud detection and risk management, announced its recognition by Forrester as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave: Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Q3 2019 evaluation, for its machine learning ARIC platform. Download the full report here.

Featurespace achieved the top possible scores in 10 areas, including Transaction Monitoring plans, Reporting and Vendor's POC Demonstration. Featurespace also received recognition from Forrester for:

Model Performance: "…sandbox vs. live data and model comparisons are very intuitive."

Product Usability: "The vendor offers a clean, well-thought through purpose-built user interface."

"Forrester is recognized for their comprehensive research and analysis. To be recognized as a Strong Anti-Money Laundering Performer in such a competitive space is, for us, a reflection of considerable effort and customer collaboration," said Martina King, CEO of Featurespace. "We invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and have been changing the game ever since. We believe this recognition reflects our product excellence and reinforces our commitment to preventing financial crime for our customers and the industry."

The ARIC platform combines adaptive behavioral analytics and anomaly detection to automatically identify risk and catch new attacks as they happen. Using machine learning, the ARIC platform monitors events in real-time across business and transaction activity, including ACH, wire, check, customer-to-customer, online bill payment, credit, debit, and ATM card payments.

