Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) deeply regrets to report that a fatal accident involving a contractor's employee occurred today at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The accident involved a civil contractor at a surface cement batching plant. The Kamoa-Kakula senior management team is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident. Once the investigation is completed, Kamoa-Kakula will review and implement any additional safety measures recommended to prevent such an accident from recurring.

This is the first fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Project. The project had gone more than 7.5 years without a lost-time injury.

Tony Giardini, Ivanhoe's President, said, "We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life at the Kamoa-Kakula Project and our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased at this time. Safety for everyone at our projects is our highest priority."

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%).

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. The company also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences, adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula mining licence.

