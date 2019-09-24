Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Positive Tobacco Grow Trial Results for a Biopharma Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is excited to announce statistically significant positive results from a tobacco plant R&D grow trial for a Biopharma company ("Customer"). The Customer, who has requested not to be named as per the non-disclosure agreement signed by the parties, currently produces and sells a human drug that is extracted from inoculating young tobacco plant leaves with a specific bacterium. The Customer also has a pipeline of other human drugs in development that will be produced using the same plant inoculation process.

The trial was conducted by the University of Guelph. Pre-inoculated tobacco plants were grown using GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions versus a control of no CO2. The results below once again confirm CO2 Delivery Solutions' ability to significantly enhance the growth of leafy plants:

Measure Percentage Increase/Decrease Height 48.9% Wet Weight 112% Dry Weight 133% Leaf Area 147%

Numerous other Biopharma companies around the world are producing high value medicines and vaccines extracted from inoculated or genetically modified tobacco, potato or other leaves. As this 2018 article from TechnologyWorks.com describes, tobacco plants can become "Organic Mini Factories Producing Vaccines and New Drugs".

John Archibald, CEO, stated "The results once again underscore the effectiveness of CO2 Delivery Solutions on a variety of plants. Our Biopharma customer will now conduct a grow trial on post-inoculated tobacco plants using CO2 Delivery Solutions to assess the impact on increased medicinal content in the plant. Upon a successful post-inoculation trial, the discussion with the Customer will progress towards a Commercial Installation at their facility, and open the market to other similar customers in the industry."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. GROW's global target plant markets are retail food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017) and retail non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco estimate), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate), legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2022 (Statista) and legal US cannabis and hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems. They work by dissolving CO2 gas into water for use across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved CO2 molecules can then penetrate a leaf's surface area naturally, enhancing plant growth potential.

Foliar spraying of dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by numerous growers. To date, outdoor growers have had no way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster plant growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used both indoors and outdoors with minimal dissolved CO2 gas lost and much greater CO2 plant availability resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no CO2 gassing plant yields.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

