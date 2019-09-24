Candrug International Ltd.: Canada Pharmacy Online Launches New Web Page for Pet Owners

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / The following is a statement from Canada Pharmacy Online - Pet owners looking to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses for popular pet meds have a new reason to rejoice. Canada Pharmacy Online, one of Canada's leading online pharmacies, has announced the launch of a new web page designed specifically with pet owners in mind.

Ordering affordable pet medications online can be a challenge - but not anymore. Whether you're looking to alleviate your pet's asthma, need diabetes medication, or want to eliminate excessive itching caused by allergic dermatitis in your dog or cat, Canada Pharmacy Online now has the medications you need in an easy-to-find location. You can even order popular medications like Frontline or Heartgard. In fact, there is also a handy infographic regarding the top 20 veterinary meds you can purchase straight from their website.

If you've never ordered veterinary meds online, there is no need to worry. The process is painless and Canada Pharmacy Online even has a step-by-step guide on how to order meds online. For any pet medications that require a prescription, you can email, fax, or mail your veterinarian's prescription to go along with your order. Once it's received with your payment, your pet's medicine will be delivered right to your door. It's really that simple.

Human medications aren't the only ones with prices on the rise. Pet medications reached over $10 billion in revenue for 2018, according to the Federal Trade Commission. If you've been finding your pet meds are making it difficult to budget well, Canada Pharmacy Online wants to lift the burden. Check out their pet medication page to get started today.

