New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") of the September 24, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Mallinckrodt stock or options between February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MNK.There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Mallinckrodt Avalanche securities between February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Strougo v. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company, No. 1:19-cv-07030 was filed on July 26, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on July 16, 2019, post-market, Mallinckrodt announced that the Company was permanently discontinuing the PENNANT Trial, assessing Acthar's safety and efficacy as an ALS treatment. Mallinckrodt stated that it decided, "to halt the trial after careful consideration of a recent recommendation by the study's independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board" ("DSMB"), which "was based on the specific concern for pneumonia, which occurred at a higher rate in the ALS patients receiving Acthar Gel compared to those on placebo" and that "the board also mentioned other adverse events specific to this patient population."

On this news, Mallinckrodt's stock price fell from $8.20 on July 16, 2019 to $7.56 on July 17, 2019-a $0.64 or a 7.80% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Mallinckrodt's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

