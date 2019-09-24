Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI to Exhibit as Platinum Sponsor of 2019 Rochester Security Summit

IGI's Cybersecurity Team Will Showcase its Services and Nodeware™ Security Solution at the Annual Event Held During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Infinite Group, Inc. "IGI" (OTC PINK:IMCI), will exhibit as a platinum sponsor of the 2019 Rochester Security Summit, hosted in collaboration with local chapters of ISACA, ISSA, and OWASP at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on October 2-3.

The Rochester Security Summit features speakers and panels to help educate area security and IT professionals, business managers, organizations and the community on how to protect information systems and data. There will also be an exhibit hall with 40+ companies participating that will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the show. IGI will be at Booth #27 in the main exhibit hall.

IGI's VP of Security, Tyler Ward, and Director of Technology Development, Brian Drake, will host a 50-minute session titled, "Cybersecurity: Ground Zero." The IGI presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Room AB. Attendees can expect to experience real-world breach scenarios and multiple live hacking demonstrations.

Join us at Booth #27 to see live demonstrations of IGI's proprietary vulnerability management solution, Nodeware, and learn about our full suite of cybersecurity services including Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Awareness, and Incident Response.

For more information on the event or to register, visit rochestersecurity.org. To learn more about IGI services or the Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution, visit igius.com and nodeware.com and follow us on social media.

Contact:

Megan Brandow

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

About IGI

Headquartered in Pittsford, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560870/IGI-to-Exhibit-as-Platinum-Sponsor-of-2019-Rochester-Security-Summit