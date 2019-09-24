MG Empower Shoots Brazilian Superstar Bruna Marquezine for Chopard in Paris

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury jewellery brand Chopard has enlisted London-based global creative agency MG Empower to lead the digital activation for their Ice Cube collection. Starring Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, who has over 36.5M Instagram followers, the shoot stopped Place Vendôme in Paris on the afternoon of 23rd September. Photographed by Gonçalo Silva the shoot, showcasing pieces that embody style, sophistication and glamour, will be featured on Chopard and Bruna Marquezine's social channels during Paris Fashion Week.

The Swiss brand has been working with MG Empower for three years. The agency was responsible for influencer activations in Cannes during Cannes Film Festival, as well as a special project for Venice Film Festival, Christmas digital campaigns and other global digital activations focused on Europe, US and LATAM.

