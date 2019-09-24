McKinsey Named #1 Consulting Firm in all Regions - Europe, North America & Asia-Pacific - of 2020 Vault Ranking

In European ranking, McKinsey earned top scores in several sectors and industries and in categories such as Diversity, Benefits and Innovation

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2020 list, McKinsey ranked as the #1 consulting firm to work for in Europe according to Vault.com. This follows the firm earning #1 rankings in Vault's 2020 lists for North America and Asia-Pacific.

Vault rankings are based on scores from thousands of respondents who participate in a survey on employer factors.

"McKinsey is dedicated to maintaining an unrivaled environment for exceptional talent and we are encouraged that so many people recognize our firm as an employer of choice and #1 in the Vault ranking," said Judith Hazlewood, senior partner at McKinsey.

McKinsey has been ranked the #1 consulting firm in the Vault Europe list for nine consecutive years.

"As I work with our teams across Europe and globally, I am continually impressed by the diversity of our people, our work and the challenging issues we get to help solve every day," said Pål Erik Sjåtil, senior partner & managing partner of McKinsey Europe.

Survey respondents in Europe ranked McKinsey the best consulting firm in many areas such as firm leadership, level of challenge, and international mobility. Several of McKinsey's practices in Europe were ranked #1, including Strategy, Energy, Healthcare, Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Tech, Media & Telecom.

"We see respondents said that McKinsey's work and clients along with our culture and people led in candidates' decisions to join McKinsey," said Zubin Taraporevala, senior partner at McKinsey. "This does not surprise me at all, since it has been the core of what makes McKinsey special for its people over time."

About McKinsey

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm, deeply committed to helping institutions in the private, public, and social sectors achieve lasting success. For more than 90 years, our primary objective has been to serve as our clients' most trusted external advisor. With consultants in 133 cities in 66 countries, across industries and functions, we bring unparalleled expertise to clients around the world. We work closely with teams at all levels of an organization to shape winning strategies, mobilize for change, build capabilities, and drive successful execution.

Contact:

Caitlin Storhaug

Director, Global Recruiting Communications

caitlin_storhaug@mckinsey.com; +1-415-318-5046