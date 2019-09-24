Armada Data Corporation: Armada Refiles Annual Financial Statements

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Armada Data Corporation (TSVV:ARD) reports that its annual financial statements for the years ended May 31, 2019 and 2018 have been revised and refiled on SEDAR and are available to view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the company's web site www.armadadata.com.

Page 1 of the Independent Auditor's Report has been revised to include the section titled "Other Information". No other changes have been made to the Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the years ended May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2018.

About Armada Data Corp.

Armada Data is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding.

Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR, and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Armada Data Corporation

Mr. R. James Matthews, President & CEO

Email: investors@armadadatacorp.ca

