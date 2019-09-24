ZMG Constructions: ZHT Aviation Founder Richard Zahn Delivers Essential Emergency and Medical Supplies to Hurricane Dorian Victims in the Bahamas

ZMG Construction, Inc.'s Aviation Division Provides Rapid-Response Flight Services

Since 1995, ZMG Construction Inc. and its affiliates delivers multi-family/residential renovation and historic preservation services with a focus on superior work quality and excellent customer service. The company's Aviation Division, ZHT Aviation, was launched in 2004 by company founder and president Richard Zahn.

MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / ZMG Construction, Inc. and ZHT Aviation & Richard Zahn joined 20+ professional and recreational pilots to deliver medical supplies, survival gear, food, and water to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas, this week. The hurricane destroyed more than 14,000 homes and caused an estimated $7B in damage throughout the area last week.

Richard Zahn is an experienced pilot and the founder and president of ZHT Aviation, a Florida-based aviation company formed in 2004 as a division ZMG Construction, Inc. Throughout his 19-year career in aviation, Richard Zahn has conducted numerous humanitarian missions, including life flights, mercy flights, and deploying to third world countries. He earned a pilot's license in 2004 after completing the Delta Com Air Aviation Academy program; and earned simultaneous Multi-Engine Sea and Land ratings at Brown Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, FL in a Multi-engine UC-1 Twin Sea Bee aircraft. Zahn has also achieved High Altitude Turbine and Tail Dragger endorsements and the Instrument Flight Rules rating.

To date Richard Zahn has flown many different planes over his 19-year aviation career as a pilot. Cirrus Sr-22 (2460+ hours), Beech Baron BE-55 (312 hours) Beech Baron BE-58 (578 hours), Piper PA-31 Navajo - (612 hours) Piper Cub (18 hours), Husky (48 hours), UC-1 Seebee (24 hours), Diamond DA20/40 (31 hours), Cessna 150-172 (62 hours), MU-2 (28 hours), PA46T (Piper Jet Prop) - 488 hours. To date Zahn has logged approximately 4633 hours total time, and he flies on average 2-3 days a week to travel to his construction and development projects.

"I am proud to combine my love of flying and aviation education with my passion for humanitarianism by joining this important hurricane relief mission in support of Bahamian residents and hurricane victims," said Richard Zahn, Founder and President of ZHT Aviation. "I am fortunate to be able to make a small impact during these tragic events by quickly bring food and emergency medical supplies to those affected by the havoc wreaked last week by Hurricane Dorian."

About Richard Zahn and ZHT Aviation

Richard Zahn began his aviation career in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) as a cadet, where he earned the Amelia Earhart Award and completed numerous search and rescue missions. As a JROTC Air Force cadet, Zahn earned the rank of Cadet Commander (Cadet Lt. Col.) while in high school. In the US Army, Zahn later served in the Special Operations Command, including deploying on peacekeeping missions.

Founded in 2006, ZMG Construction Inc. delivers multi-family/residential renovation and historic preservation construction services with a focused on superior work quality and excellent customer service. The company's residential renovation services include custom carpentry, internal and external paint, room and property expansions, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. The company's Aviation Division, ZHT Aviation, began in 2004.

