Galapagos NV: Galapagos initiates Phase 1 trial for second Toledo compound

Second generation compound of novel target class with dual action in inflammatory disorders

Discovered and validated on Galapagos' target discovery platform

Mechelen, Belgium; 24 September 2019, 22.01 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) started a Phase 1 trial with GLPG3970, a second generation compound against a novel and undisclosed inflammation target class discovered by Galapagos.



The Toledo platform delivers small molecule inhibitors of Toledo targets with different selectivity profiles. GLPG3970 is a second-generation, more selective, compound for which preclinical activity has already been observed in a number of inflammatory indications, including in inflammatory bowel diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.



The Phase 1 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and PK/PD1 of GLPG3970 single and multiple ascending doses in up to 52 adult healthy male subjects, and, in a next step, in 20 psoriasis patients.

A Phase 1 trial with our first generation Toledo compound, GLPG3312, was announced early 2019, with results expected early next year. The Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis patients is now scheduled to start in H1 2020.

"We are excited with the rapid progress of our second Toledo compound into the clinic," said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer at Galapagos. "With the start of this trial, we are on track to potentially launch multiple proof of concept studies in parallel in 2020, in a range of inflammatory diseases. Thanks to its unique mechanism of action, the Toledo program has the potential to become a new paradigm in the treatment of inflammatory diseases."

About Toledo

"Toledo" is a code name for a novel class discovered by Galapagos. The target family has a dual mode of action on inflammation by stimulating anti-inflammatory cytokines and inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines. Galapagos has observed unprecedented activity2 in various inflammatory preclinical models with compounds targeting the class. Galapagos is executing on a broad program to discover and develop multiple series of compounds acting on Toledo, aimed at activity across several inflammatory conditions.

GLPG3312 and GLPG3970 are investigational drugs and their efficacy and safety have not been established.

For more information about Toledo in our R&D Update 2018: www.glpg.com/webcasts .

For information about the clinical trial with GLPG3312 and GLPG3970: www.clinicaltrials.gov .

