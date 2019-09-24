Food Processing Suppliers Association: The Butcher's Colby Donaldson Joins Team USA's Butchering Demonstrations at PROCESS EXPO

McLean, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that television personality and host of the hit show, The Butcher, Colby Donaldson will join Team USA's Butchering Demonstrations taking place on the show floor at PROCESS EXPO on October 9-10. PROCESS EXPO will take place at Chicago's McCormick Place from October 8-11, 2019.

Mr. Donaldson will join these butchering demonstrations as the emcee of the event and to show his support for members of Team USA who are preparing for the 2020 World Butchers Challenge taking place in September of 2020 in Sacramento, California.

"Colby Donaldson is the perfect host for the Butchering Demonstrations at PROCESS EXPO given his extensive experience on The Butcher and his strong interest in this activity," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc "Thanks to his work on the Butcher, he has worked with hundreds of artisan butchers in a wide range of products and settings. You might say, he was made for this event!"

"These butchering demonstrations will be one of the highlights of this year's show and we look forward to having Colby Donaldson host them," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "The Butcher's Guild is also excited to have Colby join them as he has an excellent understanding of the artisan craft of butchering and can help raise the profile of Team USA as they prepare for next year's competition."

In addition to the butchering demonstration, the Butcher's Guild is participating in the PROCESS EXPO educational program. Tia Holmes, co-founder and President of The Butcher's Guild will be putting on one of the key educational sessions at PROCESS EXPO, Marketing & Rebranding for the Small and Mid-Sized Meat Processor, on October 9th. This session and the butchering demonstrations, as with all show floor activities are included in the cost of registration.

To register for the show or for more information on attending, please visit www.myprocessexpo.com.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

