Popular CBD Brands: Best CBD Oil Products for Arthritis 2019 - Arthritis Foundation's Key Takeaways

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands: For those thousands of Americans with arthritis, the pain, stiffness, and other symptoms associated with this chronic ailment can be stubborn. Which leaves many older American's asking, "Does CBD oil work for Arthritis pain?", simply speaking, that depends upon whom you ask but the HUGE increase in demand suggests that 'YES!'.

Arthritis Foundation's Key Takeaways -

CBD may help with arthritis-related symptoms, such as pain, insomnia and anxiety, but there have been no rigorous clinical studies in people with arthritis to confirm this.

While no major safety issues have been found with CBD when taken in moderate doses, potential drug interactions have been identified.

CBD should never be used to replace disease-modifying drugs that help prevent permanent joint damage in inflammatory types of arthritis.

CBD use should be discussed with your doctor in advance, with follow-up evaluations every three months or so, as would be done for any new treatment.

There are no established clinical guidelines to inform usage. Experts recommend starting with a low dose, and if relief is inadequate, increase in small increments weekly.

Buy from a reputable company that has each batch tested for purity, potency and safety by an independent laboratory and provides a certificate of analysis.

Best CBD Oil Products for Arthritis 2019:

bioMDplus CBD Natural Full Spectrum Tincture (2,000mg)

mintedLeaf CBD Menthol & CBD Pain Relief Cream (150mg)

FAB CBD CBD Chews (750mg)

There are numerous treatments for relieving the symptoms of arthritis, but no treatment. Alternatives include steroid injections into joints that are affected, and even joint replacement operation for a few with innovative osteoarthritis. A condition in which cartilage at the buttocks, knees, or other joints have long deteriorated. For all those who have another frequent kind of arthritis, the gastrointestinal disease rheumatoid arthritis, antirheumatic medication might also be employed to slow the progression of this disease which also causes the severe joint pain.

Does CBD Work?

Ultimately many of the traditional therapies are not sufficient to alleviate the distress of living with arthritis. So along with remedies like acupuncture, many individuals living with arthritis have turned to CBD. CBD, or cannabidiol, is an active ingredient derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is made from the cannabis plant which is the same plant made famous for another compound: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive component in marijuana plants. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive despite it being a compound that can be extracted alongside THC.

The compound CBD is often taken in a variety of ways. It can be taken orally in an oil or gel capsule. In addition, it can also be taken in a transdermal type, and applied topically in lotions and creams. Though CBD can comprise up to 0.3 percent THC, it has not been discovered to be habit-forming or capable of creating a high. In contrast, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, typical THC levels in marijuana have increased in recent years and are approximately 10%. CBD is being embraced by those who want to get healthy, not high.

Can CBD Work?

Right now, "experts" say there is a deficiency of high quality, controlled human research to reach a conclusion on whether CBD can effectively alleviate arthritis pain and swelling. However, there is no lack of anecdotal reports that CBD helps decrease distress. In the same way, there are lots of reports which CBD was shown to be ineffective for many others.

"We only have mostly animal studies -- especially with pain -- and the enthusiasm for CBD has obviously gotten ahead of the actual hardcore scientific data. So we're in this little bit of a gray twilight zone," explains Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital. His team is now pushing for legalization with rather rigorous regulation of cannabis.

Legal constraints have significantly limited investigators' access to cannabis -- including medical marijuana and CBD. These constraints impede research on the possible usefulness of cannabis to treat chronic conditions like arthritis.

"It is not controlled," Grinspoon says. "Thus you have to be certain that to receive it from a respectable source."

Tim McComsey

https://popularcbdbrands.com/

Popular CBD Brands

Atlanta, GA

(770) 239-7752

info@popularcbdbrands.com

SOURCE: Popular CBD Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560915/Best-CBD-Oil-Products-for-Arthritis-2019--Arthritis-Foundations-Key-Takeaways