Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - 79North Ltd. ("79North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with and obtained a receipt from the securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta (the "Offering Provinces") in respect of an initial public offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"). The prospectus qualifies the offering of a minimum of 10,000,000 Common Shares and a maximum of 23,333,333 Common Shares at a price of $0.15 per Common Share. The Offering is being made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. as agent to the Company.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance the exploration and development of its Nassau Gold Project and its Sela Creek Gold Project, both located in Suriname, and for general corporate and working capital expenses.

The preliminary prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of a distribution of securities to the public. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares in any of the Offering Provinces prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in such province. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Completion of the Offering is subject to and conditional upon the receipt of all necessary approvals, including regulatory approvals.

The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a person in the United States or a U.S. person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, a "U.S. Person") unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a person in the United States or a U.S. Person.

About 79North

The Company is a Toronto-based exploration and development company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties which are prospective for gold and other metals. The Company holds an indirect interest in a mineral concession located on and around the Nassau Plateau of Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana), known as the "Nassau Gold Project". The Company also holds indirect interests in mineral concessions in southern Suriname, known as the "Sela Creek Gold Project", and in central Suriname, known as the "Sandpiper Gold Project".

For further information, please contact:



Jon North

President and Chief Executive Officer

79North Ltd.

(416) 786-6348

Or

Carmelo Marrelli

Chief Financial Officer

79North Ltd.

(416) 848-0106

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable law. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. 79North does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

