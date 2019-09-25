e-Xstream engineering: MaterialCenter 2020 Enables Materials Compliance & Integrated Computational Material Engineering Data Management

Partnership with iPoint Systems GmbH also permits integration of environmental compliance check, and comparison of properties of both physical and simulation data sets

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / e-Xstream engineering, part of MSC Software and Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, a market leader in simulation software and engineering services, announced the release of its flagship materials data management solution, MaterialCenter. With this release, core data management within the product lifecycle has been enhanced to enable bulk import of legacy data - the number one concern for any organization pursuing materials strategy and rationalization. In addition, MaterialCenter 2020 also includes a powerful integration with Digimat-VA (Virtual Allowables) - a market leader in composites material modelling simulations. Together, these two products have made a big step forward towards Integrated Computational Material Engineering (ICME) integrated with data management software to support validation and analysis. Together, they create a unique combination applied to ICME to reduce costs and development time by reducing the number of physical tests, but also solving a key industrial challenge to manage the vast amount of materials data generated and thus enable comparison, analysis and validation.

Material environmental compliance is a complex landscape and a critical aspect for many organizations. MaterialCenter 2020 has introduced a direct integration with iPoint Systems GmbH, a leading provider of software and consulting for environmental and social product compliance. This software partnership enables robust and accelerated environmental compliance checks and is a unique capability combining corporate materials management and compliance with the latest information on legislation like REACH and RoHS.

Najib Baig, Product Manager for MaterialCenter comments on the 2020 release; "We keep expanding our horizon with collaboration in the industry to truly support end-to-end materials solution. MaterialCenter has recently been adopted by the Airbus Group to create a single source for all their materials simulation data, ensuring consistency, traceability and increased productivity. It enables them to reduce the amount of duplication of materials tests, incorrect usage of materials and loss of data."

About e-Xstream engineering

e-Xstream engineering is 100% focused on materials. e-Xstream develops Digimat, the market leader multi-scale material modelling platform and MaterialCenter, the data lifecycle management software. Learn more at www.e-Xstream.com. e-Xstream engineering s part of Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. Hexagon has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

