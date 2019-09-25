Hashing Systems Launches Composer Chrome Extension for Hedera Hashgraph

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Today, Hashing Systems launched its Composer Chrome extension, an extension for accessing Hedera enabled distributed applications (dapps) in client browser, to improve the Hedera Hashgraph experience for users. The team behind Composer for Hedera Hashgraph, built on JavaScript, is the same team actively contributing to open source Hedera solutions such as the Hedera iOS SDK and Hash Name Service.

"We live in an amazing time where developers from anywhere around the world can put their minds together to build interoperable solutions," said Pablo Peillard, CEO of Hashing Systems. "We are motivated by the fact that we are providing something the community has not seen before. An intuitive system of tools that allow anyone with Front End development experience to work on Hedera."

"By offering a browser-based bridge for connecting to Hedera, the Hashing Systems team is contributing greatly to the Hedera Hashgraph community," said Jordan Fried, SVP of Business Development for Hedera. "We're thrilled to see organizations developing real ways to leverage the Hedera API, and Hashing Systems Composer Chrome Extension will enable applications to more easily leverage Hedera's capabilities."



In the future, Hashing Systems plans to offer more ways to deploy and track decentralized applications, making it easier than ever to contribute to the development of the Hedera™ Hashgraph platform.

Hedera is a registered trademark of Hedera Hashgraph LLC. Composer, the first Smart Contract-ready extension that allows anyone to interact on Hedera™, is available on the Chrome Store at: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/composer-for-hedera-hashg/hdjnnemgikeoehneddegfcmkljenlean

More details about the Composer can be found on their official medium article



