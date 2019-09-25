Stora Enso Appoints Annica Bresky as President and Chief Executive Officer

HELSINKI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Board of Directors has appointed Annica Bresky, 44, as the new President and CEO of the company as of 1 December 2019. Until then, Stora Enso's current CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström continues in his position. Bresky is currently Head of Stora Enso's Consumer Board division.



"We are very happy to welcome Annica Bresky into her new position. Annica brings extensive experience of our industry and has a solid business background. We consider her the most suitable person to continue developing Stora Enso's strategy and businesses. She has a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence and has a strong focus on customers and innovations. She is well equipped to lead the transformation of our sustainable renewable materials company," says Stora Enso's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jorma Eloranta.



"I am very honoured to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to continuing to build the future of Stora Enso together with our competent teams across the company. We are well positioned to grow with our customers and support their business with sustainable and innovative solutions. Together with my Stora Enso colleagues, our customers and our partners all over the world, we will accelerate our efforts as a front runner in combatting global warming," says Annica Bresky, CEO-designate.



"I have enjoyed my time with Stora Enso tremendously and am very happy to hand over the torch to Annica. I wish her the best of luck in her new role. My focus for the remaining months will be to support a smooth transition of the leadership responsibilities," resigning CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström says.



"Karl-Henrik has been the driving force in developing Stora Enso into an industry leader in sustainability and innovation. The Board of Directors highly appreciates his valuable contributions during his years with the company," Jorma Eloranta concludes.



PRESS CONFERENCE IN HELSINKI AT 10.00 EEST



Chair of the Board of Directors Jorma Eloranta will host a press conference today in Helsinki together with CEO-designate Annica Bresky, CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, and EVP Communications Ulrika Lilja. The conference will be held in English, and there will be a possibility to ask questions also in Finnish and Swedish. The event will be webcast live at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2019-09-25-press-conference.



Time: 10.00 EEST (09.00 CEST, 08.00 UK time)

Venue: Stora Enso Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki





CV - Annica Bresky



Education

2012-2015 Executive MBA (Master of Finance, Strategy and Leadership), M-gruppen

1995-2001 MSc Engineering, Aquatic and Environmental Engineering, Uppsala University, Sweden



Professional experience

2017- Executive Vice President, Stora Enso Consumer Board Division

2013-2017 CEO/President of Iggesund Paperboard AB, subsidiary of Holmen AB

2011-2013 MD BillerudKorsnäs Karlsborg AB, subsidiary of BillerudKorsnäs AB

2001-2010 Development engineer and production superintendent at Stora Enso Kvarnsveden Mill



Non-executive roles

2019- Board member of Fagerhult AB

2018- Member of IVA (The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences)

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46 72 221 9228



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

