YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Part of the Canadian VR/AR Talent on the World Stage at AWE EU 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was selected to be one of ten Canadian companies to attend Europe's largest VR/AR conference, happening in October 2019 in Munich, Germany, as stated in an official release by Dan Burgar -President of the Vancouver VR/AR Association:

"The Vancouver VR/AR Association (VRARA), in partnership with Launch Academy, is proud to introduce the Canadian Pavilion at the 2019 Augmented World Expo (AWE), the essential international VR/AR conference and expo taking place in Munich, Germany, on October 17 and 18, 2019.

Ten leading Canadian VR/AR companies from across five different provinces will showcase their technology in the Canadian Pavillion at the 4th annual AWE EU: VR Vision Inc., Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, MAMMOTH XR, Kognitiv Spark, Motive.io, Arcane Technologies, Volumetric Camera Systems, Precision OS Technology, Quantum Capture Inc., and YDX Innovation.

The AWE EU attracts over 1,000 industry professionals each year, bringing together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, developers, and designers from top companies as well as creative agencies, investors, and media. The event is a fantastic opportunity to explore emerging technologies, meet and learn from industry leaders, and establish new partnerships.

"Vancouver has established itself as one of the leading VR/AR ecosystems in the world and we are excited to use this momentum to showcase the innovation taking place not just in Vancouver, but across Canada. These ten exciting companies represent the incredible VR/AR talent and innovation at work here in Canada." - Dan Burgar, President of the Vancouver VRARA.

The Canadian Pavilion will also host a curated panel discussion on opportunities in the Canadian VR/AR ecosystem moderated by Nancy Basi, Executive Director of Media and Entertainment at the Vancouver Economic Commission. The discussion will feature executive leaders Joannah Apelo from VR Vision Inc, Peter Wittig from Motive.io, Dan Burgar from Vancouver VR/AR Association and Daniel Japiassu from YDX Innovation.

"Launch Academy and the Vancouver VR/AR Association are proud to showcase promising Canadian VR/AR companies at the largest VR/AR conference in Europe. This delegation is an important first step to cultivate a long-term partnership with the EU's VR/AR ecosystem and demonstrate Canadian innovation and creativity." - Alex Chaung, Co-Founder of Launch Academy and Vancouver VRARA Director.

The VRARA represents the fastest-growing VR/AR and MR ecosystem in the world. In just a few short years, Vancouver has grown into the second-largest immersive tech hub with over 250 local companies developing technologies that span everything from gaming to healthcare and retail. Together with Launch Academy, the VRARA is excited to showcase these ten Canadian VR/AR companies at AWE EU 2019 and bring international attention to Canadian VR/AR technology, talent, and innovation.

The Canadian Delegation is hosted jointly by the Vancouver VR/AR Association with support from their valued partners the Vancouver Economic Commission, Launch Academy, VHDA, Tourism Vancouver, Creative BC, Trade and Invest BC and the Canadian Government. The overall programming will feature key meetings, networking, hosted VIP dinner which will include global brands and enterprises like Audi, Siemens, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom and innovation thought-leaders, Canadian Happy Hour, panels, booth & demo activations and economic development to round out the program.

For more information about the Delegates and the full content of the official release: https://www.thevrara.com/blog2/2019/9/23/canadian-vrar-talent-on-the-world-stage-at-awe-eu-2019

About Vancouver VR/AR Association (VRARA)

Vancouver VR/AR Association (VRARA) The Vancouver VRARA is the industry association for the VR/AR ecosystem in Vancouver, our mission is to make BC and Vancouver a world leading hub for growing and scaling VR/AR companies. We promote technology adoption, incubate early-stage companies, facilitate international trade, attract foreign investment and build communities.

We've helped turn Vancouver/BC into the 2nd largest VR/AR ecosystem in the world with over 250+ companies.

The VR/AR Association (VRARA) global is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR and AR ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies. "

For more information please visit www.thevrara.com/vancouver-chapter/ and find the VRARA Vancouver on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



Dan Burgar

President, VR/AR Association Vancouver

dan@thevrara.com

Alex Chuang

Director, VR/AR Association Vancouver

alex@shapeimmersive.com

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560932/YDX-Innovation-Part-of-the-Canadian-VRAR-Talent-on-the-World-Stage-at-AWE-EU-2019