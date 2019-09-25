Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG0957L1090 HUN2 BEIJING ENTER.WTR GR.CONS
