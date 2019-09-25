Ethicon Launches New Powered Circular Stapler With Dual Technologies to Reduce Anastomotic Complications in Colorectal, Gastric, and Thoracic Surgery

Innovative technology helps address critical challenge of anastomotic leaks which can occur in up to 8.6% of colorectal surgeries1,11% in oesophagectomies2 and 4% in gastrectomies3

VIENNA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethicon*, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced the launch of the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler - the new powered circular stapler which utilises an innovative Gripping Surface and 3D Stapling Technologies. It is now available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will be commercially launched at the European Society of Coloproctology's (ESCP) 14th Annual Meeting in Vienna, 25-27 September 2019.

Anastomosis is the process of surgically connecting two structures and is performed after resection of part of the gastrointestinal tract to connect the remaining sections. It is a critical step in surgery and has a high risk for complications. Tissue tension, poor blood supply and variable tissue thickness can compromise the anastomosis which can lead to significant complications, such as anastomotic leaks. The causes are complex, including patient, surgical and technological factors.

"Improving the chances to effectively stop an anastomotic leak is our duty to our patients," said Professor Tan Arulampalam, Consultant General Surgeon, NHS. "The time to act is now, this is a problem that we cannot ignore any longer."

In colorectal surgery the rate of an anastomotic leak varies widely, with some rates as high as 39%4, however a recent international study estimated the overall rate of anastomotic leak to be 8.6%1. Anastomotic leaks can reduce patient 5-year overall survival rates to as low as 33.3%5. Furthermore, patients with anastomotic leaks had a longer hospital stay6 and up to 95% required low anterior resection (LAR) reoperation7. The impact on overall healthcare costs varies, albeit costly and in some cases can result in an additional cost to the procedure up to €35,000 +/- 1.500 per patient8.

"We are really excited to be launching the ECHELON CIRCULAR, the first ever Powered Circular Stapler of its kind," stated Said Haddad, Vice President ETHICON, EMEA. "This is just another example of how focused we are on reaching new frontiers in surgery and aiming to make a positive difference to patient outcomes with innovative technologies. We're confident that ECHELON CIRCULAR will have a significant impact on surgical experiences and improve outcomes of many patients, even in the most complex of procedures."

In preclinical studies, the new ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler was shown to significantly reduce leaks at the staple line without compromising perfusion9,¥, compared to the Medtronic Manual DST Series EEA Stapler. This is in part due to two innovative technologies: Gripping Surface Technology, a proprietary ridge surface, which provides gentler handling with a 33% reduction in compressive forces on tissue10,†, and 3-Dimensional Stapling Technology designed to evenly distribute compression throughout the anastomosis11,‡.

Built on a powered firing platform, the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler had 37% less movement at the distal tip for increased stability12,§ and reduces the force to fire by 97% compared to the Covidien (Medtronic) Manual DST Series EEA Stapler13,#. The new ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler is also designed with safety features that may help to minimize variation in usage and standardize performance across users14.

Ethicon and the new ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler will be on Stand #54 at ESCP 2019 in Vienna, Austria (25-27 September).

For further information about the product, visit http://bit.ly/2mNCdIN

¥Benchtop testing in porcine tissue =30mmHg (26mmHg average pressure experienced during intra-operative leak test), comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic (Covidien) manual EEA2835 (p<0.001) and preclinical perfusion model, in which perfusion was not significantly different between devices.

†Benchtop testing on porcine colon, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Covidien (Medtronic) manual EEA2835, p<0.001.

‡Staple line analysis in benchtop testing, comparing Ethicon CDH25P to Covidien (Medtronic) manual EEA2535.

§Users firing in a porcine model, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic Covidien manual EEA2835, p=0.003.

Benchtop testing, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic Covidien EEA2835, p=0.001.

