Broadridge and FundsLibrary Collaborate to Provide a Range of Regulatory Technology Solutions for European Wealth and Asset Managers

The new offering will help clients address challenges posed by MiFID II Article 50 and Solvency II

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand from European wealth and asset managers who are facing increasing regulatory pressure, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500 Index, is working with FundsLibrary, a leading provider of digital fund data and regulatory solutions, to develop a best-in-class offering to address the challenges posed by MiFID II Ex-Post Costs and Charges and Solvency II.

New rules around MiFID II's ex-post disclosure have introduced greater transparency for investors and have also generated unprecedented scrutiny on the costs and charges that wealth and asset managers impose on their clients. In the initial phase of MiFID2 Article 50, more than 1,300 firms informed the Financial Conduct Authority of inaccuracies in their reporting.

Solvency II is also being enforced more aggressively in the wake of recent fund liquidity concerns. Alongside this, standards of completeness, quality and speed are also under scrutiny and reporting requirements are continually evolving.

"At Broadridge, we are focused on providing asset managers with innovative, data-centric solutions, and this new technology suite with FundsLibrary is a natural fit with our existing regulatory solutions capability," said Philip Taliaferro, head of strategy, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Broadridge. "Leveraging FundsLibrary's Solvency II along with Broadridge's MiFID II Ex-Post Costs and Charges solutions will help clients drive more efficient and cost-effective processes in regulatory reporting."

"FundsLibrary's aim is to continuously broaden and improve data, digital and regulatory services for the investment industry, either through our own R&D or through working with world-leading partners," said Arun Sarwal, CEO of FundsLibrary. "We are very pleased to be working with Broadridge. With its global expertise in delivering solutions to their asset management clients worldwide and our expertise, this will be an exciting partnership for both parties."

Broadridge's European fund regulatory communications business provides regulatory expertise and distribution support solutions to over 70 clients worldwide.

FundsLibrary's existing Solvency II clients include 15 of Europe's largest fund managers and the service is recognised by industry consultants as a best-in-class solution.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500 Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. With over 50 years of experience, including more than 10 years as an independent public company, Broadridge provides an important infrastructure that powers the financial services industry. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day of securities. Broadridge employs over 11,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

About FundsLibrary

FundsLibrary is a leading digital platform supporting the life cycle of fund data, documents and regulatory reporting for the Asset Management industry. The company manages data for around 40,000 investment products, sourced from some 700 global fund groups and supports over 180 million requests each year.

Recognised for the breadth and depth of their fund data and document distribution, they have been delivering a wide range of fund data, digital and regulatory solutions for over 15 years, providing digital solutions to 10 of the top 20 UK investment platforms and supporting the regulatory services of 15 of Europe's largest fund managers.

For further information please visit www.fundslibrary.com.

