Tata Elxsi's AR-V2X Bags Silver at AutoSens Award for the Best Validation/Simulation Tool

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi a global design and technology services company is pleased to announce that it's AR-V2X solution has won the Silver at AutoSens Award under the Best Validation & Simulation Tool category. With this win, Tata Elxsi joins the best in the industry such as Daimler, General Motors, and Elektrobit Automotive who have also received this prestigious award in various categories.

This year the categories were updated to align the changing dynamics of the autonomous vehicle perception industry, with 61 finalists in the running to get their name in the AutoSens Hall of Fame and win a trophy at the AutoSens Awards.

The awards, now in their third year, were judged by a world-class panel drawn from OEMs, industry organizations and academia to assure a robust process.

Tata Elxsi's AR-V2X, which is a first-of-its-kind solution, fuses the concept of Augmented Reality and Connected Car testing. All one needs is a single car for performing V2X field testing; and can be done on any road across the world, without needing any real-world deployments. Tata Elxsi's AR-V2X creates Virtual infrastructure & Virtual cars, based on the user's configuration.

This product has been designed using Tata Elxsi's multi-faceted skills in Automotive, Communication, and Visual Computing. AR-V2X is extremely beneficial for OEMs and Tier 1s wishing to perform V2X testing on roads, without incurring the costs and logistics required for setting-up test tracks, and the facing the risks associated with field testing.

"Innovation is as strong as ever in vehicle perception technologies, and we're proud to provide a platform for industry peers to celebrate not just technical achievements, but the whole gamut of excellence that drives technology forward," commented Robert Stead, Managing Director of Sense Media, organizers of the AutoSens Awards.

To know more about Tata Elxsi AR- V2X solution, please visit Tata Elxsi AR- V2X

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centers, and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, and Body electronics, along with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, and IoT.

Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance.

