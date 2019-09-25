DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank
AG / Release of Financial Reports
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-09-25 / 08:19
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Financial
report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet
address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%
20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_DE_Web_2019.p
df English:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%
20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_EN_Web_2019.p
df
2019-09-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG
Promenade 11-13
4021 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.sparkasse.at
End of News DGAP News Service
879409 2019-09-25
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresSeptember 25, 2019 02:19 ET (06:19 GMT)
AG / Release of Financial Reports
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-09-25 / 08:19
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Financial
report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet
address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%
20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_DE_Web_2019.p
df English:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%
20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_EN_Web_2019.p
df
2019-09-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG
Promenade 11-13
4021 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.sparkasse.at
End of News DGAP News Service
879409 2019-09-25
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresSeptember 25, 2019 02:19 ET (06:19 GMT)