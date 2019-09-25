DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank

AG / Release of Financial Reports

Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report



2019-09-25 / 08:19

Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Financial

report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet

address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%

20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_DE_Web_2019.p

df English:

https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20%C3%BCber%

20uns/Downloads/Gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_EN_Web_2019.p

df



Language: English

Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG

Promenade 11-13

4021 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.sparkasse.at



