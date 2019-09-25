HELSINKI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publication Schedule for Kamux Corporation's Financial Reporting in 2020

Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2020 as follows:

28 February 2020: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2019.

15 May 2020: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2020.

13 August 2020: Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2020.

13 November 2020: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020.

The Annual Report for 2019 including Financial Statements will be published on week 12/2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21 April, 2020.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.kamux.com

Kamux Corporation

Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358-400-629-337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping and extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 70 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/publication-schedule-for-kamux-corporation-s-financial-reporting-in-2020,c2917094