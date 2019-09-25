The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on September 24, 2019 and may be subject to change. Following an authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on September 20, 2019, the board of Karo Pharma has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every eight (8) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 33.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 30, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739630