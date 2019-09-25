Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
24.09.19
09:05 Uhr
3,584 Euro
+0,014
+0,39 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KARO PHARMA
KARO PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KARO PHARMA AB3,584+0,39 %