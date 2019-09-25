The Temenos Value Benchmark Program, using data-driven analysis reveals for the first time how technology is dramatically improving banks' profitability and performance levels.

The results show that top-performing banks using Temenos Software invest in front-to-back digitization, thereby achieving industry-leading cost-income ratios of 25.2%, 2X better than the industry average and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The program reveals five drivers of high performing banks that are enabled by transforming to modern, packaged software running on the latest cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, API-based technology.

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company today announced the first set of results from the Temenos Value Benchmark, a strategic, survey-based program providing in-depth analysis of how software capabilities impact a bank's profitability. Key findings show that top-performing banks using Temenos software invest in end-to-end digitization, underpinned by state-of-the-art analytics to achieve industry-leading profitability levels.

As a result, these top performing banks using Temenos software have achieved industry-leading cost-income ratios of 25.2% and returns on equity of 25.0%, 2X better than the industry average. These clients also invest over 53% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is 2.5X the industry average. These results show the tangible value to be gained if banks are able to digitally transform their businesses and move from legacy-systems to modern, off-the-shelf packaged software running on the latest cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, API-based technology.

Banks are challenged by tough macro-economic conditions, the rise of new competition and evolving customer demands, combined with crippling legacy architectures. However, they have an immense opportunity to harness the power of digitization to transform their business and achieve dramatic profitability improvements. The average return on equity for participating banks in the Temenos Value Benchmark at 15.6% is significantly higher than current industry-average returns on equity of 8% to 10%. This differential translates into up to a massive additional one trillion USD profit potential for the global banking industry were it to digitally transform, assuming a $140 billion increment in operating profit for every 1% increase in return on equity1

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "There is a trillion dollar profit opportunity for banks which move away from legacy systems to modern packaged software running on the latest cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, API-first technology. The case for digital transformation has never been stronger and the urgency for change has never been greater. The results of the Temenos Value Benchmark Program show that Temenos clients are amongst the top performing banks in the industry and by transforming their end-to-end digital banking platform, they have been able to achieve industry-leading profitability levels while innovating faster and delivering exceptional digital experiences for their customers. For most banks, digital transformation is a once in a life project, for us is our full time job. We are proud to take a bank live on our software every day of the week. We help institutions of all types from large global banks such as Nordea and Standard Chartered to digital-only banks like Varo Money and Volt Bank to unlock the business value of the digital banking opportunity and drive best-in-class performance and profitability."

Kanika Hope, Global Strategic Business Advisory Director, Temenos, said: "As the world's leading provider of packaged banking software, it is our vision and mission to help our clients achieve tangible business value from their IT investment. We therefore launched the Temenos Value Benchmark, a unique program to provide our banking clients, tangible, data-driven insights and recommendations into their business performance, in the spirit of a true strategic partner. Through our benchmark study, we collected thousands of data points around financial and operational metrics as well as qualitative best practices across the entire banking value chain, to understand how specific solution enablers and best practices drive high performance such as better cost-income ratios and improved returns on equity and assets."

Five Drivers of high-performing banks:

The Temenos Value Benchmark has revealed that top performing banks who have digitally transformed their business and moved away from legacy-systems are able to differentiate across five key areas:

Product innovation and growth: They launch products and services faster, which result in higher customer growth. These banks can focus their IT spend on growth and innovation rather than maintenance. Customer centricity: They engage digitally with more of their customers, cross-sell more and on-board customers faster. All of these contribute to higher customer satisfaction. Operational efficiency: They have higher levels of automation driven by straight through processing both, in the front and the back office allowing support of more customers with fewer staff. Effective risk and compliance: They have more efficient and effective compliance functions, leading to better staff productivity and more efficient operations. They also spend less of their IT budget on regulation. Advanced analytics: They use analytics widely and effectively with a higher proportion of self-service reports and a greater proportion of business users using analytics. They also have a stronger data foundation in terms of lower data duplication across their systems.

Dan Dickinson, CIO, Equitable (EQ) Bank Canada, said: "A great example of the value I got from the Temenos Value Benchmark and why I would encourage my banking counterparts to participate in this program, is the metric I received on the very first page of the report: IT cost as a revenue percentage. This benchmark metric paid off immediately as it revealed to me the true cost of my IT and how I must continue to optimize and automate as I grow my customer base as Canada's first digital challenger."

The Temenos Value Benchmark

The Temenos Value Benchmark is a strategic survey-based program to discuss the business and IT metrics and best practices enabled by a bank's investment in technology. As part of this exercise, banks receive a customized report free of charge comparing their business performance with Temenos clients including executive-level summary of findings with business and IT insights structured along eight banking business and IT domains, across the banking value chain.

To read the insights of the first wave of results from the Temenos Value Benchmark, please visit here.

