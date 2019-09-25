Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") is pleased to announce it is now a sponsoring member of the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste ("DWA").

The DWA (http://www.dwa.de), founded in 1948, is a technical and scientific association committed to the development of safe and sustainable water and waste management. As a politically and economically independent organization, DWA works in the fields of water management, wastewater, waste and soil protection. The approximately 14,000 members represent experts and executives from municipalities, universities, engineering offices and regulatory authorities among other companies and organizations.

In Europe, the DWA formalizes technical standards, supports research, and promotes training and education. It also advises multiple stakeholders with positions of influence in politics, science and industry. Internationally DWA cooperates with a variety of federal and state level organizations to train educators and to develop training materials to create qualification standards for operators of water management systems to improve environmental, social and work safety standards.

FlowWorks is a powerful software-as-a-service (SaaS) -based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. The FlowWorks application provides the unique ability to capture data from all types of monitoring devices, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems, and other public and private data sources. The information gathered is aggregated and stored on a single platform to provide comprehensive analysis and reporting, saving end users time and money. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable, and easy to use compared to other competing software packages.

"According to surveys by the German Federal Statistical Office, 9,105 public sewage treatment plants handled around 9.6 billion cubic meters (billion m³) of wastewater in 2016 and subsequently discharged it into surface waters. Germany is an exciting target market for our FlowWorks software," said Greg Johnston, CEO and President of Carl Data Solutions. "DWA membership provides us with an ideal platform to market our innovative software solution and connect with decision makers."

"Operators of sewage and wastewater treatment plants as well as persons responsible for water maintenance can have their technical safety management ("TSM") checked and certified by the DWA. The TSM proves that quality standards are complied with and regulations adhered to. For flood prevention, the DWA also offers municipalities and water associations the opportunity to put their protective measures to the test. The DWA audit proposes measures to prevent or limit damage. Again, we see a huge potential here for our FlowWorks application," Mr. Johnston added.

Learn more: www.umweltbundesamt.de/daten/wasser/wasserwirtschaft/oeffentliche-abwasserentsorgungtextpart-1

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

