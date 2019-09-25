MISSION's new CEO James Clifton, appointed in April, is setting his stamp on the group, recasting it as a business partner for brands. The name change from The Mission Marketing Group reflects this new approach. He is accelerating internal collaboration and a multi-agency approach, as well as simplifying the internal structure. H1 trading and recent new business wins are indicating early validation. Operating margins should improve as more support services are provided centrally, with market estimates indicating 14.0% for FY21e, from 12.6% in FY18. The valuation remains at a sizable discount to peers.

