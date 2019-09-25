New Hires Support Continuing Development of Global Product and Technology Capabilities

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has made three senior, London-based appointments across its institutional product and business development teams. These appointments support continued growth in the sophistication and scale of its global capabilities.

Howard Rapley has been appointed global product lead, securities services, responsible for the strategy and capabilities supporting client assets held by Northern Trust. These include safekeeping, settlement, income, corporate actions and tax reclamation services.

Rapley has more than 25 years of asset servicing experience, spending two decades with Citibank Europe, where he held senior product management and business leadership positions. He has also provided consultancy services, assisting asset servicing clients with product and provider alignment, change programmes and expert witness services for litigation.

Kate Webber has been appointed global product lead, fund services, responsible for developing Northern Trust's capabilities supporting asset manager and fund company clients. Webber's remit includes ensuring the global alignment of fund administration, fund accounting, transfer agency and fund distribution services.

Webber has more than 25 years of experience in asset servicing and has previously held senior product development and strategy positions with Calastone Limited and BNY Mellon. She is also the founder of Women in Asset Servicing, a network working to enable greater female representation in senior asset servicing positions across the financial services industry.

Hollis Otero, global head of product management, Corporate Institutional Services at Northern Trust, comments: "The appointments of Howard and Kate underscore Northern Trust's commitment to driving global alignment across our product suite enabling us to further evolve and differentiate our capabilities, whilst providing clients with exceptional service and thought leadership."

Additionally, Benjamin Bobroff has been appointed senior technology sales consultant for Europe, the Middle East and Africa He will engage with asset owners and asset managers to support their investment decision-making and oversight, including their use of data, analytics and Northern Trust's technology solutions.

Bobroff has over a decade of asset servicing experience, focusing on client relations, technological solutions and business development. He previously held senior positions with BlackRock and J.P. Morgan. Prior to these roles he spent eight years in the British Army, where he served as a captain and bomb disposal officer.

Griff Ehrenstrom, global head of technology sales consulting at Northern Trust, also comments: "Northern Trust views technology innovation as a means of delivering exceptional experiences and leading capabilities for clients, and Benjamin's role will be pivotal to achieving that. His experience will be invaluable in closely consulting with clients on how they can individually leverage our technology to best support their investment strategies and oversight."

