The Ethiopian Electric Utility is seeking proposals for 25 mini grid projects which are being backed by the African Development Bank.Ethiopia's state-owned utility the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) has issued an invitation for bids to seek developers to deploy solar mini-grids in 25 villages, with the projects financed by the African Development Bank. Each village will receive a solar plant, back-up diesel generator and battery storage as well as operation and maintenance services for the first three months. Bids must be submitted by November 11. Tariffs for mini-grids The tender will test ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...