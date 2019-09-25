Newman brings nearly 30 years of global expansion experience to the company's EMEA operations.

Leading risk and compliance software and services company NAVEX Globaltoday named Giles Newman as its EMEA Managing Director. Newman, who will be based in London, has nearly 30 years of experience with technology companies, most recently as the European Managing Director of NASDAQ-listed CoStar Group and previously as Head of Global Sales and Marketing within the IP division at Thomson Reuters.

In his previous roles, Newman created a strong customer-centric focus aligned to market specific needs to transform businesses and lead them through periods of rapid growth. He joins NAVEX Global as businesses across the EMEA region respond to a wave of new regulations, including the European Union's Whistleblower Directive and wide-ranging anti-corruption legislation.

"NAVEX Global is a leader in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software and services industry, and I am thrilled to join this forward-looking company at a time when all businesses across EMEA face new risk and compliance challenges," said Newman. "Those that embrace this new operational paradigm will flourish and I look forward to helping these customers and markets succeed with the help of NAVEX Global's unparalleled product set."

"Giles' skill set aligns perfectly with the growing needs and demands of our customers, particularly given the sweeping compliance changes across the region," said Bob Conlin, President CEO of NAVEX Global. "His experience with organizational growth and expansion makes him a natural fit. Our current and future customers will reap the benefits of his expertise as we continue to grow and address their unique needs."

