AdvisorStream Launches in United Kingdom

Fully-Licensed Content Helps Financial Advisers Drive Client Engagement and Business Development

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - AdvisorStream, which provides fully-licensed access to the world's most trusted news sources, announced that it has launched in the UK. In support of the European Digital Rights (EDRi) initiative, AdvisorStream is the only digital content marketing platform which partners directly with the world's leading publishers to fully-license their content and allow Financial Advisers to co-brand themselves alongside the publisher. AdvisorStream subscribers will have access to content from publications including The Guardian, The Observer, Money Mail, Mail on Sunday, Barrons, Forbes, Reuters, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, with new UK publishers to be added in early 2020.

Now financial advisers and other sales professionals can send thousands of articles, videos and infographics covering more than 30 subject areas, including investment, personal finance and wealth management. New content is added daily and each article is reviewed to ensure compliance with FCA, regulations. AdvisorStream allows advisers to share licensed, targeted content through their personally branded e-newsletters, blogs, email, social media or website posts without the distraction of paywalls or advertisements. These touchpoints are customized and can be delivered automatically to ensure regular communication and an active social media presence.

"AdvisorStream is excited to officially launch in the UK," said Mr. Karim Rashwan, Managing Director at AdvisorStream. "We look forward working with our partners to help IFAs and Financial Services firms build their brand and grow their business."

AdvisorStream is an industry-leading, end-to-end, automated marketing platform. Supported by the world's most credible licensed content, AdvisorStream is the premium marketing service for financial advisers and other sales professionals, allowing them to drive client engagement and build their business. AdvisorStream launched in North America in 2012 and has become a powerful communication tool serving more than 3,000 advisers and over 250 firms. Delivering an intuitive platform, AdvisorStream has proven client engagement rates that are well-above industry averages. For more information, please visit www.adviserstream.com.

