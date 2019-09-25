

Rolling stock loaded for shipment

Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Sept 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. announced today that it has begun shipment of the first and second completed rolling stocks from Kasado Works in Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture for Bangkok Red Line Project for State Railway of Thailand. This contract was awarded together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation on March 30, 2016. In total 25 train sets (130 rolling stocks) will be shipped out from Hitachi by the end of June 2020.In Thailand, the population is mostly dependent on automobile transportation; as a result, traffic congestion, as well as air pollution from the automobiles is getting severe. Therefore, demand for the transportation infrastructure, which achieves mass transit and low carbon, is increasing.Red Line Project is one of the infrastructure investment programs (Mega Projects) which the Thai Government is leading. From Bang Sue Station, located in the center of Bangkok, 26.4 kilometer line to the north (North Line) and 14.6 kilometer line to the west (West Line) the project will be constructed as a fully elevated rail system. North Line is being constructed using the JICA's International Yen Loan, and West Line is being constructed using the Thai Government's own fund.The shipped rolling stocks will be delivered to Bangkok in October 2019, and the running test will be started from January 2020. Hitachi will contribute to continuous growth of Thailand by delivering rolling stocks which realize safe, reliable, and low carbon mass transit rail systems.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.